While the Google Pixel 4a is the headline star, there are some more notable software additions that have also come to the fore — the latest being Live Captions in audio and video calls for Pixel devices.

Live Captions are a great way to get real-time captions for your favorite content. As an accessibility tool, this is one of the very best portions of Android and was a Pixel exclusive feature when the Pixel 4 and 4 XL launched in late 2019.

With the launch of the Pixel 4a, Live Captions are now coming to video and audio calls, which could open up some incredible accessibility options for those hard of hearing or with hearing disabilities. The feature will be available for all Pixel devices — except the OG Pixel — over the coming weeks as it begins to roll out.

Pixel 4a also has Live Caption, which provides real-time captioning (English only) for your video and audio content. New with the Pixel 4a launch—and also rolling out for Pixel 2, 3, 3a and 4 phones—Live Caption will now automatically caption your voice and video calls.

Live Captions for calls can be activated in the exact same way as they are currently enabled for playing media. You can tap the volume key to activate the floating toggle, or head into your System setting > Sound > Live Caption to enable the option — although the quick toggle option is substantially faster on the fly and can be activated during video or audio calls.

The option should steadily begin appearing on all supported Pixel hardware in the coming weeks.

More on Google Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: