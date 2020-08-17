At the start of this month, Google laid out how Play Music will stop working starting in October. The move is controversial to some, and the company today sent out a survey to YouTube Music users that have transitioned their library.

The “Google Play Music is going away soon” email provides a recap of how the streaming service “will be removed permanently” by year’s end. This message is particularly catered and thanks those that have already migrated over. It provides a reminder of how you can initiate another transfer at any time, while providing links to Google Takeout for downloading purchases/uploads and Play Music settings to delete data.

It also provides a 30-day timeline to the deprecation of Music Manager and the Google Play Music store, as well as some promotion for Google Podcasts. The link to the survey is at the very end of the email.

Since you already completed your transfer to YouTube Music, we want to check in on how the transition went so we can continue improving the experience based on your feedback. Please complete this survey and tell us about your experience.

This YouTube Music survey is quite long and first asks about what streaming and podcast services you use. Only then will users move on to the actual questionnaire about the new service and your transition experience.

It asks about your usage patterns and whether you use the cloud locker. The survey then shows several statements about Play and YouTube Music for you to agree/disagree on.

There’s also an interesting question where Google asks how you heard (website, social media, official sources, etc.) about the transition. In all, it takes a good 15-20 minutes to complete.

