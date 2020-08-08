Google Assistant can now play your ‘personal’ YouTube Music playlists, still in limited testing

- Aug. 8th 2020 11:30 am PT

Google this week laid out how Play Music will stop working in the coming months. With that on the horizon, YouTube Music is striving for feature parity, and the service is finally gaining the ability to have personal playlists be played from Google Assistant. However, this is still in testing with limited reach.

YouTube Music is known for its curated and programmatic playlists, but that’s the only collection users have been able to play from Google Assistant since launch.

Google on Friday revealed that it’s “testing the ability for you to play personal playlists from YouTube Music via Google Assistant.” The feature and “Hey Google” command is as straightforward as it sounds: “Play my [x] playlist” or just “Play [x] playlist.”

Note: we’re also testing the ability for you to play personal playlists from YouTube Music via Google Assistant – a feature that many of you have previously asked for. This is currently available to all YouTube Music listeners on Nest speakers and smart displays in the United States, with plans to roll out to more countries and devices in the future!

As of today, the feature is only available on Nest speakers and Smart Displays in the United States. Both free and Premium subscribers have access to this capability, with Google promising that it will “roll out to more countries and devices in the future.”

The Assistant command currently does not work on phones, though the saving grace is that most just use the excellent “Your mix” playlist. 

