In response to COVID-19, Google Fi in March temporarily raised its full-speed data limit. That measure, along with an extended grace period for payments, is coming to an end next week.

Google announced yesterday that it “will return to our standard policies for late payments and data speeds” on Thursday, September 3.

Earlier this year, the Google MVNO extended its grace period — in which subscribers maintain full cellular service — to 60 days from the missed billing date. Plan owners “experiencing hardship related to COVID-19” could request that extension from their account pages.

Google is now reverting the late payment extension back to three days. After that, users won’t be able to make/accept calls, send/receive texts, or use data. Google One subscriptions also get suspended for Unlimited plan customers.

Meanwhile, “full speed data limits will return to 15GB for Flexible and 22GB for Unlimited beginning with your first billing cycle on or after Sept 3.” Given the increased use of mobile data, Fi raised its limits on full speed data to 30GB for all users regardless of plan. After that limit is reached, full data costs $10/GB.

Those that require additional COVID-19 help can contact Google Fi support directly:

While we’re returning to our standard policies, we still want to be there to help. If you are experiencing COVID-19 related financial hardship, please contact us to see if your account is eligible for additional support.

