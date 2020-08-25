In addition to the Home app seeing a rather big update today, Google announced today that photo galleries on Nest Hubs and other Smart Displays, as well as Chromecasts, will soon include date and location information.

Starting September 15, your photos on your Google Nest displays and Chromecast devices will be updated to show the dates and locations they were taken. We will only show this information for photos that have embedded date or location information.

This only applies to your Google Photos library and not images taken by others. It will be controlled by the “Personal photo data” preference under Photo Frame settings.

As such, turning it off — “Hide” — will not show these two added points of information, or any other, which results in a screen solely dedicated to your pictures. The change is due to Google wanting to “help you relive some of your favorite memories” by making sure it’s straightforward to get the answer to a common question.

Google is presumably showing date/location in the bottom-right corner alongside existing album information. The notice about this Nest Hub photo date/location change is being sent out this morning to all customers.

