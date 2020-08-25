At this point, nearly all of Google’s first-party apps have dark modes. There are some glaring exceptions to this, but fortunately version 2.27 of Google Home today adds a dark theme.

The Google Home dark theme is quite straightforward with the stark white background turning into the same shade of dark gray used by every other Google app. It makes for a world of difference given that you’re controlling your smart devices throughout the day and long into the night. It starts at the splash screen.

All icons, including the shortcut rows at the top of the app and device stand-ins, are appropriately adjusted and tinted. The text for room names are now white against the darker background, while devices are gray.

This dark theme spans every menu and screen in Google Home 2.27. This includes the Primary events feed, settings menus, panes, and more. There is no option in app preferences to independently set the dark theme independent of your device’s theme.









Version 2.26 earlier this month introduced full Wi-Fi settings, while that update also brought the Nest Hub Max to Android 11’s device controls menu.

Google Home 2.27 with a dark theme for Android is rolling out now via the Play Store. It’s not yet available on the iOS App Store.

More about Google Home:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: