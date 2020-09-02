Those wanting a smart home speaker sans charge can now grab a free Google Nest Mini in the UK as long as they have an eligible Spotify Premium account.

If you pay £9.99 per month for the unlimited music subscription plan, you should be able to grab Google’s smallest smart home speaker free of charge. This follows similar promotions that have been run in the past all over the globe from various platforms, including Spotify.

Like the Canadian offer, it doesn’t look as though there are many catches to this free Nest Mini promo in the UK, either:

Monthly subscription fees apply. Premium Family, Duo, and Student each have limited eligibility. 1x promotional code per eligible paying subscriber to be used on the Google Store (Google T&Cs apply). Not open to users on trials or who’ve previously used a Spotify-distributed code on the Google Store. Fulfillment by Google: requires a Google-approved form of payment, Google account, and linking Spotify with Google Assistant. Offer ends 30/9/20, or while supplies last. Codes expire 31/10/20. UK only. Terms apply.

The promotion runs until September 30, 2020 with codes expiring on October 31, 2020. That means you’ve got a little while to claim your own free Google Nest Mini should you be an eligible Spotify UK subscriber. The actual redemption process is as simple as going to Spotify’s website, logging into your active account, and filling out the info for your free Nest Mini.

You can even join Spotify Premium and then claim your free Nest Mini, which makes it far cheaper than the £49.99 retail price in the UK. Although you might want to claim it soon, as the promotion runs as long as stocks last.

