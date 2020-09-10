This week we talk about the stable launch of Android 11 and everything around the release, as well as the latest Pixel 5 rumors. We end by discussing the merits/downsides of the Microsoft Surface Duo, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Motorola Razr 5G.
Alphabet Scoop is available Google Podcasts, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Thursday afternoon at 4-5 PM ET and published on Friday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Hosts:
Links:
- Google launches Android 11, rolling out now to Pixel phones
- Pixel Feature Drop brings AR location sharing in Google Maps Live View
- Android 11 statue can be viewed in AR, complete with a red velvet cake recipe
- Google keeping Android Beta Program open for pre-release Android 11 updates
- Oppo will debut ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 next week, beta released today
- Xiaomi and Realme open limited Android 11 previews
- OxygenOS 11 open beta w/ Android 11 is now available for OnePlus 8 series
- [Update: Supported vehicles] ‘AAWireless’ dongle aims to bring Android Auto Wireless to your car
- Android 11 brings wireless Android Auto to all phones
- Google Pixel 5 leak shows off speckled rear, ‘5s’ possibly distinguishes between 5G models
- Ex-Pixel camera lead Marc Levoy on using the same sensor, working at Google, and what’s next
- Surface Duo review roundup: An expensive multitasking mixed bag
- Moto Razr 5G first impressions roundup: A slightly improved novelty
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google Play, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.