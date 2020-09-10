After years in development, OnePlus is reportedly finally on track to release its own smartwatch in the not-too-distant future. Now, a well-known tipster is revealing a new detail — the OnePlus Watch will apparently have a circular design.

In a tweet, Max J teases in his usual cryptic style that the OnePlus “Wotch” will be using a circular design. While round shapes are actually pretty typical of smartwatches paired with Android smartphones, this news actually comes as a bit of a surprise.

The recent debut of the Oppo Watch undoubtedly has something to do with the timing of OnePlus’ launch, and that watch has a square design. It would be easy to assume OnePlus would follow in those footsteps, but it seems that won’t be the case after all.

Given the new information, it seems entirely possible that OnePlus is planning to revive its watch design shown off in sketches back in 2016. Whatever the case is with the design, it sure seems like OnePlus is planning to launch its smartwatch sooner rather than later. Perhaps we’ll see it alongside the OnePlus 8T or the OnePlus 9.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: