Compared to the mobile clients, YouTube Music on the web is slow to get new features. The most notable exception, of course, is the unique ability to upload songs. After first debuting on Android and iOS in February, the YouTube Music web app is picking up lyrics.

Update 9/18: Lyrics are now widely available for the YouTube Music web app.

Original 8/20: Lyrics in YouTube Music appear on the Now Playing screen. At the moment, your “queue” appears to the right of large cover art. With this new feature, that feed is now called “Up Next” — like on mobile — and it’s joined by a Lyrics tab.

The feature is quite straightforward and does not sync to playback. Nevertheless, it’s more convenient than having to perform a separate Google Search. The bottom of the page notes where lyrics are sourced from. Anecdotally, users have observed that more songs now feature lyrics instead of appearing empty.

This means all three platforms offer the capability, though iOS still lacks the Now Playing redesign. As of today, it’s only rolled out for one Reddit user. Lyrics on the web are not available for any other YouTube Music instance that we checked this morning.

The web client recently gained the new “Artists” view where only songs saved to your library appear.





