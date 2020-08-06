Back in April, Google revamped YouTube Music’s Library to work more like Play Music, and now the Artists view is getting another upgrade to just show saved songs. It comes as the company this week detailed the shutdown timeline for Google Play Music.

The Library tab lets you see content by Downloads, Playlists, Albums, Songs, Artists, and Subscriptions. That second-to-last section still shows a list of singers and bands. However, the artist name is now accompanied by a count of your songs, instead of YouTube subscribers.

Tapping an artist from this list will show songs that you’ve added to your library. This view previously took you to the full artist page accessible from search and features their entire catalogue. That’s still accessible from a “See all by artist” button at the bottom.

This tweak makes a great deal of sense for those that save their favorite songs and want a quick way to access. Unlike “Uploads,” which have their own tab, you were previously not able to sort regular songs by artist. It’s now similar to how artist pages in Google Play Music have an “In my library” section.

