We’re only a few weeks away from the debut of the OnePlus 8T, and now the company is starting its hype train to confirm some details about the device. In a teaser today, OnePlus confirms that the OnePlus 8T will not only have a 120Hz display, but a flat one.

In the teaser image below, OnePlus confirms that its upcoming 8T smartphone will ship with a 120Hz display. This doesn’t come as a surprise, of course, as previous leaks have also mentioned this detail.

The more interesting confirmation in this teaser is that the OnePlus 8T won’t just have the faster refresh rate, but it’ll also be using a flat-display design. For those who weren’t fans of the curved nature of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, this is great news! Personally, I’ve never been a fan of that pointless design trend. It was one of my biggest complaints about the standard OnePlus 8 in April.

As usual, too, OnePlus has taken steps to ensure solid quality of the display panel itself, earning an overall A+ rating from DisplayMate.

The display on the OnePlus 8T supports an impressive refresh rate of 120Hz, technology only available on top flagship lineups during the first half of 2020. Together with a sampling rate of up to 240Hz and reduced latency, users will be able to enjoy the most intense games with remarkable fluidity and scroll effortlessly through social media feeds OnePlus 8T offers a buttery smooth display experience. To ensure the highest color accuracy possible across the industry, OnePlus 8T display panels went through the same rigorous color calibration process as the OnePlus 8 series. With a Just Noticeable Color Difference (JNCD) of around 0.3, OnePlus 8T ensures every detail appears natural and true-to-life. Furthermore, with 100% DCI-P3, the color space favored by the film industry featuring a much wider color gamut, the OnePlus 8T can display more colors than ordinary display panels. This provides a richer, more accurate color expression, helping to earn an overall A+ display rating from DisplayMate. With its FHD+ 2.5D flexible display and HDR10+ standard, the OnePlus 8T’s display creatives an immersive viewing experience for users whether it’s watching HD videos, swiping through photos, or playing games.

The OnePlus 8T is confirmed to be coming on October 14.

