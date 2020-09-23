One of the signature features of OnePlus smartphones for a long time has been the super-speedy charging. Over time, it’s been refined and gotten faster, but it’s set to take a bigger step forward. The OnePlus 8T is coming, and OnePlus is teasing a big upgrade to Warp Charge.

In a brief video posted to Twitter, OnePlus goes through the history of its Warp Charge tech — previously known as Dash Charge — with a pretty clear caption: “We don’t slow down.” For a while, it’s been rumored that OnePlus would debut upgraded Warp Charge on the OnePlus 8T, and this teaser video certainly hints at that.

More telling, though, is another teaser on OnePlus’ website. Only viewable through a mobile device, the OnePlus 8T invitation starts with an animation that shows speedy Warp Charging which uses two battery cells. It’s no coincidence that Oppo’s 65W VOOC charging on the Find X2 series uses the same method, as Warp/Dash Charge has always been a licensed version of Oppo’s tech.

It’s unclear exactly how big of a jump we’ll be getting with this faster Warp Charge on the OnePlus 8T, but given this is going from 30W to 65W, speeds should be ridiculously quick by comparison.

Of course, stay tuned for our full coverage of the OnePlus 8T on October 14th!

