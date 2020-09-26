Google was first incorporated on September 4, 1998, but the company has long marked that occasion on September 27th. Like last year, Google Stores around the world are celebrating the 22nd birthday with discounts and various offers.low

In Australia, you can “get 22% Google Store credit when you buy a Nest Wifi, Nest Mini, Nest Hub Max, Nest Hub, Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra or Google Home.” The prices on these smart home products are otherwise unchanged, and this deal is available until 28 September 2020 at 11:59pm AEST.

Customers will receive an email notifying them Google Store credit is added to their account approximately 3 weeks from the order shipment date.

This offer is also available in Japan. Meanwhile, the following Asian countries below see direct discounts:

In South Korea, the Nest Hub and Home Mini get a 20% discount

In Singapore, there is a 22% discount on the Nest Mini, Nest Wifi, , Nest Hub, Chromecast

In Taiwan, 22% off applies to the Nest Mini and Chromecast

No offers are available in the following Asia Pacific Google Stores: Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, and Thailand.

European Google Stores will go live with their birthday deals at midnight in their respective time zones. These deals are usually not available in the United States, which had its own month of deals this summer.

More about the Google Store:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: