Last week, official renders of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G leaked out, with both phones’ renders using a wallpaper that emphasizes their 5G capabilities with Google’s traditional colors. Artists have taken the time to recreate these Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G wallpapers, and you can download them here.

Every year, in addition to the new live wallpapers included with each generation of Pixel phone, Google also uses a different wallpaper for their marketing images. This year’s Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G renders, which leaked out last week offering our first look at the Pixel 5 in green, uses geometric shapes to form “5G.” The biggest difference between the two wallpapers is in the colors of the shapes.

Possibly thanks to the design’s simplicity, multiple artists and graphic designers have taken the time to recreate the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G wallpaper. On Twitter, graphic designer Rishi Bafna shared a full collection of wallpapers, including AMOLED and all-black variants, which can be downloaded from Google Drive or down below.

So I recreated the Pixel 5 wallpaper from leaks, and here's the result. Quite happy with it.

Also, a version for AMOLED devices. Likes and RTs appreciated!❤

Download – https://t.co/M2PZogBXDp pic.twitter.com/4R2BG8dJuU — Rishi Bafna (@RshBfn) September 23, 2020

Similarly, over on Reddit, artist Smilesky shared their take on the Pixel 5’s marketing wallpaper including a smart-looking variant that includes other materials like wood and glass. Both are available to download from Imgur, as well as below.

Be sure to click “View full size” to download the full resolution of each wallpaper.

Pixel 5 by Rishi Bafna Pixel 4a 5G by Rishi Bafna

To give a better sense of how the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G wallpaper was made, check out another recreation from artist @igbacardi, who offered a side profile of the final work. From the alternate angle, you can start to see how the heights of each box and cylinder affect the shadows cast onto other pieces.

Our thanks to the dedicated artists who took the time to recreate these wallpapers. Do you plan to use any of these wallpapers? If so, on what phone? Let us know in the comments.

