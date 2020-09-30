Seven years after the original, there’s a new Chromecast on the market that finally fulfills a request people have had since the original by adding a remote. So, does that mean the $30 Chromecast will be discontinued? Nope — it’s sticking around!

For the foreseeable future, the Chromecast 3rd Generation that debuted in 2019 will remain for sale. Google says the product will continue to offer an “easy, simple way to cast content.” Pricing will remain the same as well at $30.

Meanwhile, the Chromecast Ultra is getting a bit of a change. The product, which has been out of stock through most retail channels recently, will only be sold through the Stadia Premiere Edition bundle. Why? Well, at $70, it wouldn’t make much sense for anyone to buy a Chromecast Ultra over a Chromecast with Google TV, except for the sake of Google Stadia since that won’t be coming to the new model until next year. So, Chromecast Ultra will bridge that gap for the time being and, as a result, won’t be discontinued just yet.

The new Chromecast with Google TV is available starting today for $49 through the Google Store, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. The third-gen Chromecast is also still available for $30 from most major retailers. Stadia Premiere Edition with Chromecast Ultra can be purchased for $99 from the Google Store or Best Buy.

