Instagram DMs are now Facebook Messenger

Instagram’s direct messages are a useful way to have a quick conversation through the social network, but today they’re getting a major change. Facebook Messenger is taking over Instagram DMs.

In a post today, Instagram explains the change. With Facebook Messenger powering the Instagram messaging experience, message threads and calls will be accessible through both applications. This update also means that Instagram will be adding many of Facebook Messenger’s big features including reactions, chat colors, and even watching videos in sync with another person.

Facebook is also bringing some new features with this update. Selfie stickers can be used as reactions in Messenger and act like Instagram’s Boomerang feature. The “Watch Together” feature also now works with IGTV. There’s also a new “vanish mode” which deletes messages after they’ve been read.

Notably, this change won’t require Facebook Messenger to be installed on your device. You can simply use Instagram to access Messenger and its features. You also won’t be forced to update to the new experience right away either, you can simply press “not now” when the update request arrives if you want to stick with traditional DMs a bit longer.

People are communicating in private spaces now more than ever. More than a billion people already use Messenger as a place to share, hang out and express themselves with family and friends. That’s why we’re connecting the Messenger and Instagram experience to bring some of the best Messenger features to Instagram – so you have access to the best messaging experience, no matter which app you use. People on Instagram can decide whether to update immediately to this new experience.

This change is rolling out starting today in “select countries” and will go global soon. You can read up on all of the changes in Facebook’s full post.

More on Instagram:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: