OnePlus knows how to crank up the fan hype right ahead of launch, but even they can’t prevent leaks. The latest is a couple of real-life images of the OnePlus 8T laid bare, which actually show us very little we didn’t already know.

There are few smartphones that manage to make it this close to launch without having been caught on camera. But no matter how close to launch, the OnePlus 8T has fallen victim to leakers yet again. Shared by leakster Ishan Agarwal, he suggests that the original source is not known. However, the OnePlus 8T is pictured alongside what is most definitely retail packaging in the classic “OnePlus red” color.

A closer look at the images confirms that the OnePlus 8T is in a clear case, which hints that the Chinese OEM will continue their tradition of bundling a “starter” case for buyers in the packaging. Credit where it’s due, the minimal style retail boxes first introduced with the OnePlus 7T really are striking — as is the 8T retail box on show here.

OnePlus 8T Aquamarine Green Live Images have leaked. Original source is unknown and and I have cropped somebody's name (possibly the person who took the picture).#OnePlus8T #OnePlus8T5G pic.twitter.com/xS4kqeeMbT — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 12, 2020

So, it’s pretty much the device that we’ve already seen OnePlus intentionally “leak” — what even is a leak anymore? — just a few days ago. Either way, we’ve got a few days left before the OnePlus 8T is officially launched and these images are probably enough to kill some excitement you might have left somewhere in reserve.

At this stage we’ve seen live images, renders, know half the proposed specifications, Robert Downey Jr. has teased the device; we only really need the price and the OnePlus 8T launch event feels very much like a bust.

