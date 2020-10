One UI 2.5 update now rolling out for Galaxy Note 9

Even two years after release, the Galaxy Note 9 manages to not only offer a glut of features, the hardware still packs a punch. Now, after a slightly longer wait than anticipated, the One UI 2.5 update is now officially rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

The 2018 flagship Note is effectively one of a dying breed of smartphones. One that literally includes all the bells and whistles with very little to no compromise. It still manages to be an enticing device as a result, and hardcore Note fans still holding on will be pleased to hear that this substantial software update is now beginning to roll out.

As is often the case with Samsung devices, the One UI 2.5 update has started rolling out to German Note 9 units first. With Galaxy Note 9 owners seeing firmware version N960FXXU6FTJ3 arriving via OTA to their handsets complete with all the One UI 2.5 trappings (via SamMobile).

There is a lot to unpack with this update, as you’ll get access to things such as wireless DeX with supported TVs, plus tons of additional camera tweaks and functions. New camera modes brought to the Galaxy Note 9 with this One UI 2.5 update include Single Take and more options for the Pro video mode — including frame rate and video resolution nuances.









Sadly, One UI 2.5 signals the last “major” update that Galaxy Note 9 owners and fans can expect. The device is now heading into its last year of monthly software support. Which does mean that while Android 11 is more than capable of running on the hardware, it’s unlikely to get the upgrade. Monthly patches are set to stop toward the latter half of 2021.

If you have a Note 9, then now might be the time to head to your Settings > System updates panel to check if you’re able to grab that One UI 2.5 update. Be sure to let us know if you see the update on your device down in the comments section below.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: