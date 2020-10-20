Quibi launches on Android TV/Google TV

Remember Quibi? The mobile-based streaming service launched earlier this year — perhaps at the worst possible time — and has since expanded its content to the TV via Chromecast. Now, Quibi is launching apps on select smart TV platforms including Android TV.

Available now via the Play Store for all Android TVs and the new Chromecast with Google TV, Quibi brings its catalog of short-shows to the biggest screen in your home. The app has a new interface designed for the TV and can be navigated completely with the remote. There’s a tab for browsing content that you’ve watched before or finding new shows, as well as tabs for searching the library and managing your account.

Quibi for Android TV is pretty barebones, but it’ll get the job done if you’ve found yourself enjoying any of the platforms’ various shows.

Of course, you’ll still need a subscription to use Quibi, but two-week free trials are still being offered if you’ve never used the service.

Along with its debut on Android TV and, by extension, Google TV, Quibi is also today available for both Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. Currently, there’s no news of a Roku app.

More on Android TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: