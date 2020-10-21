After coming to Gmail, Calendar, and Drive, the Google Workspace Add-ons side panel will soon be available in Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Google today also showed off a useful Translate integration.

Gmail’s Material Theme revamp in 2018 introduced adds-ons for Google Calendar, Keep, and Tasks. Last April, Google said it was opening up these widgets to third parties and in January made them cross-platform to simplify development.

These Workplace Add-ons — the same three that are in Drive — are now available for Google’s main editor applications. The side panel features a “plus” button to add more, while you can hide at any time from the bottom-right corner.

Google Workspace Add-ons allow you to use third-party applications within Google Workspace, helping you get work done faster without switching from one app to another.

In many ways, Add-ons are Google’s first take on same-screen productivity that came to fruition with the integrated Gmail app that features Chat, Meet, and Rooms.

Meanwhile, a Google Translate widget that is not yet available was shown off today. Text highlighted in a document can automatically be filled and translated to your desired language for easy output.

The Add-ons side panel in Google Docs, Sheet, and Slides is officially rolling out today. It will be fully available in the coming weeks for the following customers:

Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers and users with personal accounts.

