Anker accessories from $24 headline today’s best deals, Samsung Galaxy A71, more

Today’s best deals include Anker accessories for Android, Samsung’s Galaxy A71, and some of the latest GoPro cameras. Hit the jump for all that in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker headphones, projectors, Qi chargers, more on sale

Anker’s Amazon storefront is rolling out a host of new deals this morning to start your week. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore Life P2 Truly Wireless Earbuds for $40. Regularly $50, today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low and is a 20% discount. These truly wireless earbuds arrive with a waterproof design, up to 40 hours of playtime with the included battery case, and Anker’s BassUp feature that “enhances bass by up to 43%.” It’s a great option for workouts or just casual listening on your commute.

Samsung’s Galaxy A71 Smartphone with 5G

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $495. Down from the typical $600 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $105 discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering flagship features in a more affordable package, Samsung’s Galaxy A71 smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display alongside 5G connectivity. There’s also a quad sensor camera system with a 64MP main lens around back as well as support for the new Android One UI that just rolled out.

GoPro’s MAX and HERO9 Black Action Cams

Amazon is currently offering the GoPro MAX 360-degree Waterproof Action Camera for $450. Down from its $499 going rate, today’s offer is the first cash price cut to date, only the second promotion of any kind we’ve seen, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. GoPro MAX delivers the ability to capture 360-degree content with 16.6MP photos and 1440p60 videos. A built-in touchscreen makes reviewing content a breeze and other notable features include Max HyperSmooth stabilization, six built-in microphones, and more.

