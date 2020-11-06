Earlier this year, Google quietly published a “Device Lock Controller” app to the Play Store. It’s a way for credit providers to curtail the functionality of a phone that’s being financed if payments are missed.

Device Lock Controller (via APK Mirror, XDA) was released on June 15 and last updated in October. According to the Play Store description:

Device Lock Controller enables device management for credit providers. Your provider can remotely restrict access to your device if you don’t make payments. If your device is restricted, basic functionality, such as emergency calling and access to settings, will still be available.

This app is presumably mandated by carriers or first-party stores that offer financing on purchases. It’s not clear if this is pre-installed or something that retailers will ask customers to manually install and set up as part of the payment plan.

A screen explains how the “provider” can also “Download and install the creditor app,” and “Disable debugging and user management features” that presumably could be used to circumvent these measures.

Meanwhile, users can dial emergency numbers, while retaining the ability to take “Incoming and some outgoing calls.” The emphasis is on “some,” with communication presumably limited to the carrier. Meanwhile, you can access the full Settings app at any time, as well as back up and restore your data.

It’s not clear who is already using Google’s Device Lock Controller app, but there are only 10+ downloads today. For example, Fi just announced a phone subscription program. It could be for the Google MVNO or intended for all interested third-parties.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: