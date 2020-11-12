This week, we talk about Google giving away free Stadia Premiere Edition kits to YouTube Premium subscribers. We then swing to the other end of the spectrum and dive into Google Photos no longer offering unlimited High quality backups.
- YouTube Premium subscribers in US, UK can claim a free Stadia Premiere Edition bundle [Updated]
- Stadia adds player profile pages w/ share button, game and friend lists
- You can now easily share Stadia screenshots and clips
- Stadia adding support for capturing voice chat during video clips
- Destiny 2 is leaving Stadia Pro after a year of being free to claim
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light is available now on Google Stadia
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on Google Stadia
- Google Photos ending unlimited free backup next year, cites ‘growing demand for storage’
- Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides will count toward storage caps, new auto-delete policies announced
- Pixel 5 and older phones will retain unlimited ‘High quality’ Google Photos backup
- Is Google Photos still worth it without unlimited free storage? [Poll]
- How to export your pictures and videos from Google Photos
