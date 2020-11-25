Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sequel reportedly delayed, but adds a 120Hz display

- Nov. 25th 2020 6:34 am PT

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series has been the most affordable pair of foldables from Samsung to date, and going into 2021, we fully expect a sequel. Now, the latest reports claim that the “Galaxy Z Flip 3” will offer a 120Hz display, but may not release as early as we expected.

The original Galaxy Z Flip came out this February alongside the Galaxy S20 series. The Galaxy S21 is expected to arrive in January, but TheElec reports that the next Flip won’t be coming at the same time. Rather, the sequel may arrive at a separate launch after the first quarter of 2021. That implies a release date of at least April 1 or later.

Also mentioned in the report is that Samsung has “at least three types of foldables” coming in the new year. Presumably, that means we’re getting the Flip 2, Fold 3, and the rumored Fold FE.

Beyond that report, IceUniverse also claims on Weibo that Samsung is using a 120Hz display on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 — the name presumably being adopted as a result of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G’s late release. This comes as absolutely no surprise given that Samsung put that faster refresh rate on its Galaxy Z Fold 2 as well as most of its other flagship-tier devices. He also claims that the phone will be slightly narrower and come at a lower price point. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G starts at $1,449 and the original Flip launched at $1,380.

