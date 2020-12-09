9to5Google Daily 570: Barely Blue Pixel 4a comes to more countries, final Pixel 2 update rolls out, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google bringing Barely Blue Pixel 4a to one more country this month
- Only the OnePlus 9 Pro is rumored to come w/ an IP68 rating
- Google One for Android loses quick settings toggle to enable VPN
- Google is opening Fuchsia OS development to the public
- Google rolling out the final Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL update
