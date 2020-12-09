Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $330, Wyze Cam 2-pack $40, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $330, plus you can get two Wyze Cams for $40, and August Smart Locks drop to a new 2020 low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to 33% on Samsung Galaxy Tab

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB Android Tablet for $330. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically fetching $430, today’s offer is $30 under our previous mention, saves you $130, and marks a new all-time low. Score the 64GB model for $250, down from its $350 going rate.

Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch display alongside support for the included S-Pen to elevate your note taking or digital art game. Plus, there’s also 4GB of RAM and expandable microSD card storage to complement the up to 128GB of onboard space.

Get two Wyze Cams for $40 in this Black Friday re-run

Amazon offers a 2-pack of Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Cameras for $40. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and matching our Black Friday mention. Wyze Cam has developed a stellar reputation for its affordable price tag, full 1080p camera feeds, and free cloud storage.

August’s Smart Lock drops to new 2020 low

Amazon offers the third-generation August Smart Lock for $69. Usually fetching $100, today’s offer saves you 31%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new 2020 low. This is also the second-best we’ve seen to date overall. Expand your smart home to the front door and take advantage of the keyless entry on August’s third-generation smart lock. Aside from being able to remove keys from your everyday carry, you’ll be able to remotely check the lock’s status, meaning you won’t have to get out of bed at night to make sure the door was locked.

