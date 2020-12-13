There are a handful of ways to access the weather with Google from Search on the web and Android to Assistant voice commands. As of this evening, Google Weather is partially down worldwide on multiple platforms.

On Android, the experience found in the Google app, Pixel Launcher, and At a Glance widget is returning an “Unable to show weather info for [city, country]” error message that features the frog mascot shrugging. After checking five cities, only one is returning the correct Today, Tomorrow, and 10-day data.

Meanwhile, if you look up “weather [city]” on desktop Search, some locations are returning an eight-day forecast that consists of the condition and high/low temperatures. Current conditions — as well as the temperature, precipitation, and wind charts — are missing.

Asking Assistant on mobile also returns basic results. It drops down to a five-day forecast that uses old icons. On Nest Hubs and Smart Displays, Google will just reply with “here are some results from the web” when you ask about an impacted site.

Meanwhile, there are reports of users getting Google app notifications on Android for -18 degrees regardless of the city.

Some locations are returning the correct results, but the majority are erroring out or only showing basic information. Google sources its data from The Weather Channel.

