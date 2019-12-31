Google Weather festively rings in the New Year [Gallery]

Earlier this year, the Google app weather card was redesigned with themed cover images that match the current condition. Google Weather and the whimsical frog are now getting in on the New Year’s Eve action with a series of 2020 illustrations depending on your forecast.

The updated Weather card only appears when searching in the Google app, though the company did briefly A/B test the Material Theme redesign on other platforms in October. A web search on Android, iOS, and web yields the previous look, while it does not appear through the homescreen icon or Pixel Launcher shortcut.

Searching for weather around the world today yields a different background cover image. One style features the green frog (and pigeon) watching fireworks on a rooftop against a city skyline. The picture accurately accounts for your city’s current condition, including “Clear” and “Fog.”

A second iteration shows the frog festively celebrating with other animals, while others just incorporate 2020 through balloons or other wintery occurrences. These graphics were originally created for today’s New Year’s Eve Google Doodle.

Today’s Doodle features Froggy the weather frog to help ring in 2020! You may have seen Froggy before, while looking up the weather in Google Search on your mobile device. Froggy is gearing up for New Year’s celebrations in any weather. He says he’s most excited about it being a Leap Year. “The 2020s are sure to be ribbitting!”

We’ve spotted six iterations so far, be sure to comment with your city’s Google Weather New Year image below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: