While night modes are pervasive on Android and iOS, they are less common on large screen form factors. Google is now A/B testing a dark mode for Search on desktop web.

Back in May, Chrome added a flag to “Show darkened search pages on Android.” The result was a near identical experience to using the Google Search app.

Google is now A/B testing a native dark theme for desktop Search. The white background switches to a dark gray hue that matches first-party mobile apps. Google’s logo is white instead of being multi-colored — though the microphone icon is unchanged, while the gray outline of the search field is reversed. The usually colorful icons representing the different filters (All, Images, News, etc.) are just blue, with the tab accent color similar.

Black text is now gray, while a different shade of blue is leveraged for page names/links. This look does not extend to the Google.com homepage, while users were not presented with a setting to disable given that this is only a test.

Very few of Google’s desktop webpages feature a dark theme. Highlights are YouTube, YouTube TV, and (by default) YouTube Music, as well as Google Keep.

This test of a dark mode for Google Search on the web is not widely rolled out, with only a handful of users encountering it. The screenshots here are from Windows 10 in both Chrome and Firefox.

More about Google Search:

Thanks Eithan

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: