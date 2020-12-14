After being announced in August, Zoom video conferencing is now making its way to the Nest Hub Max. This is just a preview with some technical and geographic caveats for the initial release.

Zoom is joining the existing Google Duo and Meet integration on Google’s first-party Smart Displays. Group support was just added in June for those two services. This early preview looks to be intended to get video calling out just in time for the holidays.

To get Zoom, users have to enroll their Nest Hub Max in the existing Preview Program. This opt-in channel allows users to get new features ahead of time. To do so, visit the Google Home companion app and select your device. Tap “Device information” from the settings page and then Preview Program to enroll.

Once live on your device, link Zoom to your Google Account in Assistant settings. Afterwards, you can say “Hey Google, start a Zoom call” or “join my next meeting” if it’s already scheduled in Google Calendar. This feature is first coming to three countries:

So if you have a Zoom account in the U.S., U.K., Canada or Australia — whether it’s free or paid — keep an eye out for this new video calling option.

Google also notes that unlimited (up to 24 hours) calls on Meet will be available through March 31, 2021.

