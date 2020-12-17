As we rapidly approach 2021, we are now seeing a growing number of Galaxy S21 series leaks ahead of the rumored January 14th Unpacked launch date. The latest is a series of press renders of the Galaxy S21 and S21+ that reveal the entire upcoming lineup of colors.

These renders come courtesy of WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt, a man with a rich history of leaking Samsung — and many other OEM — hardware. We’ve already had a glimpse of most of the Galaxy S21 series thanks to extensive leaks already, but we’re now seeing a growing number of apparent official press renders being drip-fed online.

Previous CAD-based renders showcased what might eventually be the Galaxy S21 series, but Roland’s latest press renders give us reasonably high-resolution looks at the colors you can expect. The standard Galaxy S21 is set to come in three color options this time around: Phantom White, a rose gold, interesting lilac or purple, and plain black.

The strange Phantom of the Opera-like camera module at the rear creates a striking look that you’ll either love or hate. The frame of each device is tonal to match or at least complement the rear panel color. Previous leaks suggest that the rear panel on the base S21 will be made of plastic rather than glass. That said, you can judge for yourself just how you feel about these Galaxy S21 press renders in the gallery below:

















Often it’s difficult to get a feel for the color in an image, as the real-life counterpart can look quite different. That said, the solo press render of the Galaxy S21+ shared by Quandt in black is far more representative of the “real thing” we’re sure.

Galaxy S21+ / Rear

Galaxy S21+ / Front

As for what to expect from both devices, rumors suggest that the Galaxy S21 series will come packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset, 120Hz flat FHD+ OLED displays measuring in at 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch respectively, and varying camera differences.

The smallest S21 will offer a 4,000 mAh battery and three cameras — 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto. That’s the same as last year. The S21+ will have the same camera array but with a much larger 4,800 mAh battery.

