Earlier this month, Google discontinued its three-year old premium Assistant smart speaker after announcing a smaller alternative in September. The Google Home Max is now surprisingly in stock on the US Google Store.

As of this evening, the Google Home Max is once again available in both Chalk and Charcoal for $179, though orders will not arrive until mid-January. The $120 discount is available until December 31st, while it was $30 cheaper for Black Friday.

Save $120 on Google Home Max. Starts December 3, 2020 at 12am PT and ends December 31, 2020 at 11:59pm PT, while supplies last and subject to availability.

In mid-December, Google said that the device was no longer being manufactured and inventory was depleted at its official store. Third-party retailers continue to sell it, with Google likely finding new supply today. If that’s the case, supply is likely constrained.





If you regretted missing out on the Home Max, now is the chance to grab one (or a pair for stereo setup). Nest Audio is otherwise the alternative, with Google’s 2017 offering still being louder. Be sure to read our guide on whether the Home Max is worth it in this day and age.

At just under 12 pounds, it’s a large speaker (13.2 x 7.4 x 6.0″) with two 4.5″ high-excursion woofers and dual .7″ custom tweeters in a “sealed rigid housing” to “keep the audio composed.” The Home Max can be placed vertically or horizontally. There is an AUX jack to plug in other devices and six far-field microphones for “Hey Google” detection.

Google this month committed to providing continued software updates.

