If you thought that Samsung was letting up with software patches and security updates in 2021, then think again. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are among the very first to get updated to the January 2021 security patch which is all the more impressive given the age of the former flagship duo.

[Update 01/12]: For those with the Galaxy Note 9, we have great news. The January 2021 security patch is now rolling out for the Note 9 series just a few days after Galaxy S9 owners were able to get updated. According to SamMobile, the update has already started rolling out globally, with firmware version N960FXXS7FUA1 heading out internationally as of the past 24 hours.

Obviously, there may be delays in rolling out said patch to specific regions but it looks like Samsung is aiming for blanket coverage with the January 2021 security patch at least for older hardware. Now might be the time to head to Settings > System updates and refresh to see if the latest security patch is waiting for your Note 9.

The January 2021 patch has been spotted already rolling out in Germany, which does mean that we should see a wider rollout for Exynos model owners over the coming days and weeks. We’d expect a broader rollout within that timeframe to those with Snapdragon variants of the Galaxy S9 and S9+, as localizations and tweaks are made for that specific hardware configuration.

According to SamMobile, the update weighs in at approximately 115MB and bears firmware versions G960FXXSDFTL1 for the Galaxy S9 and G965FXXSDFTL1 for the Galaxy S9+ respectively. However, there are no other surprises for Galaxy S9 owners, the OTA update simply brings with it the January 2021 security patch.

It’s worth noting that the January 2021 security patch will be one of the last flurry of monthly updates for the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Monthly support will be dropped from around March or April 2021, after which you will only receive quarterly updates for both pieces of Samsung hardware.

That said, both devices still provide a solid experience even as they approach three years old. It’s just a shame that neither device will ever be updated to Android 11, as Samsung announced their plans to provide three system updates from the S10 series — leaving the S9 stuck on Android 10.

If you have the Galaxy S9 and S9+, now might be the time to head to your Settings > System updates panel to check if you can grab the January 2021 security patch OTA update. Be sure to let us know if you are able to get updated on your device down in the comments section below.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: