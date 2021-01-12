After debuting its wacky Wing phone in 2020, LG has been teasing its next Explorer Project device which has a rollable display. Now, at CES 2021, LG has dropped another teaser for the Rollable, this time confirming its name and showing it in action.

During LG’s CES 2021 presentation, the company cut to a very brief clip that shows a phone being held as its screen starts to shrink down. At the end, it reveals the “LG Rollable” name which is apparently the final name of this upcoming product.

Unlike the Wing, LG Rollable won’t be the first of its kind. TCL showed off this tech a while back and other companies such as Oppo have it in the pipeline too.

What LG might be able to bring to the table, though, is the first widely-available rolling display on a smartphone. Everything else we’ve seen is either still a concept or sold in very limited quantities. However, LG has not yet confirmed if this product will be launched for consumers to purchase. Presumably, we’ll see an official announcement in the coming weeks or months if LG does intend to publicly release this device.

Update 1/12: Speaking to Nikkei, LG confirmed that the Rollable is a product that will go on sale in 2021. Yesterday’s CES teaser was a plan by the company’s management to show that this is indeed a real product in development.

LG Wing was launched at an event where LG also unveiled the “Explorer Project” to play around with new concepts for smartphones. If the Rollable does arrive, it would make sense for it to show up alongside some standard smartphone releases from the company: perhaps a Velvet successor!

More on LG:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: