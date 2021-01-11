We know a lot about Samsung’s next set of flagship smartphones already, thanks to a plethora of leaks, but more is in store. Today, Samsung has officially confirmed a January 14 digital “Unpacked” event where the company will launch its Galaxy S21 lineup and more.

Samsung today announced the Unpacked launch event for the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Buds Pro, and potentially some other devices. The event is scheduled for January 14 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

In the lead-up to this event, Samsung teases the “Everyday Epic,” acknowledging the mass appeal of the Galaxy S lineup. The company doesn’t touch on anything else about these new phones, though.

At this point, we know that the next Samsung Unpacked event will see the debut of the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. These new devices reportedly cut down on the cost seen on last year’s Galaxy S20 series while introducing an updated design, a flat display panel, and still taking advantage of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor. The S21 series will be the first collection of devices to use that processor in North America.

Update 1/11: In the midst of CES 2021, Samsung just dropped an official trailer for Unpacked, teasing the Galaxy S21’s design, camera features, and camera quality too.

Along with that, Samsung will apparently be revealing a new set of truly wireless earbuds in the Galaxy Buds Pro. These earbuds are expected to be the most expensive in Samsung’s lineup, but doing so while offering active noise cancellation, silicone tips, and some other new features.

This year, Samsung will be livestreaming the Unpacked event for Galaxy S21 as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no in-person event as opposed to last year. Just before the COVID-19 outbreak hit on a global scale, Samsung was able to host a launch event in San Francisco to debut the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Buds+, and Galaxy Z Flip. As of right now, only the S21 series and Buds Pro announcements are expected at Unpacked.

Head to Samsung’s press release for full details on the livestream information.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: