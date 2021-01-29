Deals: Save on Seagate storage from $75, Arlo Video Doorbell, and more

Today’s best deals include Seagate storage, Arlo’s wire-free video doorbell, and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $70 on Seagate USB-C SSDs, internal hard drives, more

Amazon currently offers the Seagate Ultra Touch 500GB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $75. Down from $85, today’s offer is the very first discount we’ve tracked on this capacity and brings the price down to a new all-time low. You can also grab the 1TB version for $145, saving you $20 and matching the second-best we’ve tracked to date.

Seagate’s Ultra Touch SSD delivers up to 1TB of storage with a unique fabric-covered design alongside built-in USB-C connectivity for pairing with your Mac or iPad Pro right out of the box. You’ll also be able to count on 400MB/s transfer speeds here, and a 3-year warranty completes the package for some added peace of mind.

Arlo’s Wire-Free Essential Video Doorbell falls to $150

HSN currently offers the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell from $150. Usually fetching $200, like you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 25% price cut, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low.

Arlo’s Essential Video Doorbell expands your smart home setup to the front porch with a wireless design that can keep an eye on package deliveries and the like for six months before needing to be recharged. Alongside 1080p recording and motion detections, you’ll enjoy Alexa and Assistant integration to round out the package.

JBL’s Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker now $200

Amazon offers the JBL Xtreme 2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $200. Usually fetching $299, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, matches the second-best price to date, and is the lowest we’ve seen in nearly two months.

Rocking 15-hours of audio playback per charge and an IPX7 waterproof rating, JBL’s Xtreme 2 speaker is ready to serenade you just about anywhere. Other notable features include a rugged design that can withstand drops, JBL connect+ support for linking multiple speakers together, and the ability to have two devices paired simultaneously.

