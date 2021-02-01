February is Black History Month, and YouTube is marking the occasion in a prominent way. The YouTube logo that appears on the mobile apps and website will be reimagined for BHM by Black artists this month.

At YouTube, we believe in the power of diverse voices and perspectives. As part of our continued work to support and celebrate these voices, we’re starting Black History Month by highlighting four Black artists this Black History Month. They will be bring their creative talents to the YouTube logo.

There will be a new logo from a Black artist every Monday this February. It appears in the top-left corner of the Home feed on Android, iOS, and desktop web. The format looks to be the red play logo and a stylized “BHM” design. Not featuring “YouTube,” it appears for both signed out and logged in users, replacing the “Premium” badge for subscribers.

Users are also seeing a featured “Celebrate Black History” card on mobile in their feeds that opens a “Voices of Black Creativity” playlist. Meanwhile, the Google homepage and Chrome New Tab page today have a link to Google’s efforts “Celebrating Black history makers, pioneers and future leaders.”

February 1st YouTube BHM logo

The first BHM YouTube logo was created by Brazilian-based artist, letterer, and art director Leandro Assis. When asked about the design behind it, Assis explained:

What inspired me to create this piece were the Black people around me. The meaning and importance of our hair, the way we dance, the rhythms we create, and the beauty of our different skin tones.

