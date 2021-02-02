Firefox 85 for Android appears to have unceremoniously re-enabled the ability to playback DRM content on streaming sites like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

The change was spotted by GHacks (h/t XDA) with the option removed on previous versions of the mobile browser. So long as you are updated to Firefox v85 for Android, you should be able to load up the Netflix or Amazon Prime Video sites and stream 720p HD content thanks to Widevine DRM support returning in this latest build.

If you prefer to use your browser over having a dedicated app installed, this might be a neat solution. When you do load a page with DRM content on Firefox 85 for Android, you’ll see a prompt that will ask if you want to allow the website to start playing any protected media. You can change your preferences at any point though by heading to the Firefox Menu > Settings > Site permissions and revoking or altering your preferences here on a site-by-site basis.

Naturally, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are not the only sites serving up DRM-protected video content, so you may encounter the pop-up frequently if you are a Firefox for Android user. You may have to “allow” multiple sites when scouring the web frequently. You can block DRM content from playing automatically, but there doesn’t appear to be an option to play as default. This does mean that the prompt is a necessary evil when first running a site with embedded video.

As we have mentioned, this option is now rolling out with Firefox 85 for Android, which is available on the Google Play Store.

