Pikuniku, a quirky indie game about striving to make people happy — and failing spectacularly — is coming to Google Stadia in February.

In its first year of existence, Stadia has managed to snag a few delightfully bizarre indie titles such as Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks) along with exclusive title Spitlings. More broadly, Stadia has managed to bring in a surprising number of indie titles, thanks to programs like the Stadia Makers initiative.

The latest indie game to arrive on Stadia, as announced on the Stadia Community Blog, is Pikuniku, a game that is just as wild as it is hard to explain. In the game, you take the role of Piku, supposedly a “ghastly beast of legend,” that awakens from a nap and inadvertently begins terrorizing villagers. The game then brings you on a quest to save the planet from the ecological destruction of an ultra-rich businessman.

When Pikuniku first launched back in 2019, it managed to attract the attention of some streamers and YouTubers as the game’s absurdity is hard not to react to. Perhaps with Pikuniku’s arrival on Stadia, paired with the platform’s built-in YouTube streaming capabilities, the game will get a second chance in the spotlight.

Pikuniku will arrive for Google Stadia on February 1 with a launch discount down to $10.39.

Update: After missing its originally slated launch date, Devolver Digital has given Pikuniku another Stadia release date of February 9.

Pikuniku shuffles onto Google Stadia on February 9! [for real this time] pic.twitter.com/bQFeYUyAhO — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) February 4, 2021

Hours after initially announcing the release date, Devolver Digital changed the Stadia release date of Pikuniku from January 21 to February 1. We’ve update this article to reflect the change.

