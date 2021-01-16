Google Stadia has offered a few “free play” weekends for select games over the past several months, and next weekend Ubisoft is opening up Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint to all users for free.

Available on Stadia, Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and even Amazon Luna, the January Ghost Recon: Breakpoint free weekend takes places from January 21st to 25th. During that time, you’ll be able to jump into the game without paying a dime and enjoy everything the base game offers. With Stadia, too, you’ll even be able to do it with no downloading or pre-loading needed.

Ubisoft does note that a Stadia Pro membership is required for those interested in joining in, something that’s not out of line with some previous free weekends on Stadia.

Pack your bags for Auroa, because Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint will be free to play from January 21–25 to celebrate the release of the live event, Amber Sky, and TU 3.10. If you don’t own the game, mark your calendars for the free weekend. The game will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. An Xbox Live Gold Membership is required for Xbox One consoles and Xbox Series X|S. A Stadia Pro subscription is required for Stadia users. Explore the beauty of Auroa while traversing the island, and see the multitude of changes that have been implemented since the last free weekend in July.

