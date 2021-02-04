Google’s video site has a number of topic-based destinations like /Gaming and /Fashion. Amid a big increase in viewership, YouTube.con/Sports has been revamped to offer a “more personalized” experience.

Compared to the original destination, YouTube says the new /Sports features “clips and highlights from the top leagues in the world to exclusive live games to premium content from popular athletes and creators.” Content is sourced from the NFL, LaLiga, MLB, NBA, WWE, and other leagues, while carousels of Top Stories and locally trending videos are also available.

A large banner at the very top cycles through video previews, with the ability to subscribe — currently at 74.8 million — to this interest. On mobile, you can access through the Explore tab or the navigation drawer on the desktop web. This experience is coming soon to TV screens.

YouTube is now said to be “ranked the No. 1 preferred platform among sports fans in the US, higher than cable TV” by ISG. It comes as watch time on televisions has increased by over 65% YoY without factoring live content. The Google service says this comes as people want to engage with sports content “beyond the game.”

The way we watch video has forever changed. Not only are streaming platforms edging out linear TV as our primary viewing destination, but we’re forgoing traditional primetime and immersing ourselves in content that’s most relevant to us.

Meanwhile, YouTube is giving advertisers another way to reach these sports fans by expanding YouTube Select’s connected TV lineup beyond the US to more markets. This includes Australia, Canada, India, and Japan.

