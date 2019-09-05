To tap into how the video site is already a destination for beauty videos and style tips, YouTube.com/Fashion is launching today. This “single destination for style content on YouTube” features a unique homepage and video watching experience on mobile.

/Fashion — pronounced “slash fashion” — comes as Fashion & Beauty channels on YouTube have grown over 6x between 2014 and 2018, with views in the billions last year alone. It will feature “original content from the biggest names in the industry” and other popular content. This page is similar in concept to YouTube Gaming, which was recently integrated back into the main site.

The aim for /Fashion is to create an ultimate destination for style content that bridges both our fabulous endemic creator community and the more traditional worlds of fashion and beauty.

The top of the screen features a carousel with large cover images of recent videos, like fashion shows. /Fashion can be subscribed to and arranged by video shelves from creators, industry professionals, publishers, and luxury fashion brands. Original content includes behind-the-scenes, while there’s a carousel of individual channels to explore and follow when watching a video.

Style content from your favorite YouTube creators : Creators are, and always will be, the heartbeat of our platform and /Fashion is no exception.

: Creators are, and always will be, the heartbeat of our platform and /Fashion is no exception. Industry collaborations : One of the most thrilling parts of the new Fashion & Beauty department has been to foster collaborations between fashion brands and our creators.

: One of the most thrilling parts of the new Fashion & Beauty department has been to foster collaborations between fashion brands and our creators. Straight from the Runway : Just in time for the kickoff of September Fashion Month, we’ll be livestreaming the latest collections straight from the runway, including Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Dior and more.

: Just in time for the kickoff of September Fashion Month, we’ll be livestreaming the latest collections straight from the runway, including Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Dior and more. Industry access: We’re also excited to bring new voices onto YouTube from across the industry, including fashion professionals, publishers and brands.

In the coming months, YouTube plans to localize the page for global markets and add more international voices.

