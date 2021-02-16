Square Enix has announced that Outriders, the latest game from People Can Fly, will release on Stadia on April 1, the same date as other platforms.

For almost as long as Outriders has been known to be coming to Stadia, the RPG-shooter has been slated as arriving “later in 2021” rather than having a same-day release. This remained the case even after Outriders was delayed from a February launch to April.

Today, Square Enix has confirmed that the Stadia version of Outriders will in fact have the same April 1 launch date as Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Coinciding with the launch date announcement, the Stadia Store has now opened pre-orders for Outriders and shared a handful of Stadia screenshots for the game in full 4K resolution.

OUTRIDERS is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, OUTRIDERS offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry – People Can Fly.

As Google has recently discontinued their plans to publish first-party games for Stadia and shut down Stadia Games and Entertainment, it’s become more important than ever for Stadia to get games the same day as competing platforms like PlayStation and Xbox. With today’s announcement, it seems that Google is indeed putting in the work with their developer partners to ensure Stadia is not a second-class citizen for upcoming games.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: