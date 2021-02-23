Google is optimizing the experience of using voice commands on phones by taking better advantage of the available screen. On Android, Google Assistant voice commands from the lockscreen will feature new glanceable cards.

The goal is to make Assistant “[work] better even when your phone is locked or across the room with new cards that can be read with just a glance.”

We want to give you more ways to use your phones hands-free — so you can do things like use your voice to make calls, set timers or alarms and play music. Now, the latest updates to Google Assistant make it easier to get things done on your phone without needing to be right next to it.

Google recommends users have “Lock Screen Personal Results” preference enabled (Assistant Settings > Personalization) to “get the most out of Assistant when your phone is locked.” There’s a new card for sending messages, while we spotted another when requesting music.

You notably get cover art and full playback controls when using Google Assistant commands from the lockscreen. When unlocked, there’s just a brief confirmation panel before the desired streaming app opens.

This comes as Google in December introduced a new Assistant design that brought the Pixel light bar to all Android phones. Google here made a small tweak where the visual search chip now includes the word “Lens” in addition to the logo.

Meanwhile, Google today also announced:

