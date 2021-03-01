Google has been working to make Assistant compatible with enterprise G Suite accounts since 2019. It started with a beta, and Google Assistant will now be generally available to all Workspace customers on Android over the coming weeks.

Assistant for work is focused on allowing you to use voice commands with Gmail and Google Calendar for Android. For example, you can ask Calendar to join meeting without having to dive into the app, or send quick emails hands-free. Other functionality includes:

Join or dial into my current meeting.

What’s on my schedule today?

Create an event with [contact name] for 1 p.m. on Friday.

Where’s my next meeting?

What’s my first meeting tomorrow?

Cancel my 1 p.m. meeting and email them to let them know it has been closed.

Reschedule my next meeting and tell them we’ll meet tomorrow.

Send an email to my next meeting and tell them I’m running late.

Call [contact name]

Send an SMS or email to [contact name]

Only Assistant on mobile devices is going generally available in the coming weeks for English users. Google Workspace admins have to enable “Search and Assistant” in settings for Android end users to start using the integration.

Available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, and Nonprofits

Support for Nest Smart Displays and speakers is still in beta, with admins required to enroll their domain into the beta program.

