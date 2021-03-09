The OnePlus Band went official earlier this year as the company’s first ever wearable. Now, an update to the OnePlus Band companion app is enabling sync with Google Fit.

The latest update to the OnePlus Health app brings expanded support for third-party integrations, including Google Fit. That means that OnePlus Band owners can now sync their daily health stats to Google Fit. Data that can be synced includes:

Steps taken

Calories burned

Heart rate

Sleep data

Notably, though, the folks over at Android Police tried this out with their OnePlus Band, but found that sleep data didn’t properly come over. That’s possibly a bug that OnePlus will need to sort out with further updates. Once linked, you can unlink the two accounts within the OnePlus Health app’s settings menu.

Google Fit, of course, also accepts fitness data from Wear OS smartwatches and other third-party trackers. The Xiaomi Mi Band, for example, has long been able to integrate with Google’s simple health app. The OnePlus Band is available now, but only in India so far with no international release.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: