Deals: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE $100 off, Galaxy Buds Live $105, more

Today’s best deals kick off with a $100 discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. You’ll also be able to score a new all-time low on Galaxy Buds Live at $105 as well as various official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases at up to 50% off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $100 on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $600. Usually fetching $700, you’re saving $100 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best discount to date, as well as the lowest price since the holiday season.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE arrives with a handful of flagship-caliber specs but at a more affordable price tag. Its 5G connectivity pairs with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and all-day battery life. Around back, Samsung has packed in a triple-sensor camera array that touts 30X Space Zoom, as well as microSD card support for expanding storage down the road if the built-in 128GB isn’t enough.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live fall to new low at $105

Woot offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $105. Down from its usual $170 going rate, you’re saving 38% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $9 and marking a new all-time low.

Even with Samsung just having announced its new Galaxy Buds Pro earlier this year, these discounted buds deliver active noise cancellation and up to 29 hours of playback and other notable features. On top of a unique bean-shaped design, there’s also a Qi-enabled charging case and 12mm drivers at the center of the experience.

Official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases are up to 50% off

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of official Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphone cases headlined by the S20+ Leather Back Cover at $20. Typically fetching $42, today’s offer is good for a 53% price cut, beats our previous mention by $8, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon.

Comprised of genuine leather, this official Samsung Galaxy S20+ case covers your handset in a premium finish complete with raised edges along the front to keep the screen scratch-free when laid on a table. Alongside adding a bit of class to your S20+, it also brings some additional grip into the mix as well.

