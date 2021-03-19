It’s been a while since we last spoke about a OnePlus 6 and 6T OTA update, but OxygenOS 10.3.9 is now rolling out with the February 2021 security patch in tow.

The OnePlus 6 series wholesale is fast approaching three years old, and in contrast to some other brands, if camera performance isn’t massively important to you, performance levels are still very good. We’re not sure just how the duo will handle Android 11 but being fairly lightweight, OxygenOS 11 will help increase the lifespan even further.

We don’t yet know when that update will arrive, but OnePlus has confirmed that OxygenOS 10.3.9 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 6 and 6T over on the Official Forums. There is nothing of note beyond the February 2021 security patch, and the latest December 2020 GMS update package. The changelog notes some fixes for “system stability,” but it’s generic enough to not give any indication of what might be resolved. You can check out the very short changelog below:

System

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02

Updated GMS package to 2020.12

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

The original announcement post states that OxygenOS 10.3.9 should be rolling out in an incremental fashion, so it might be a few days or even weeks before you can install on your OnePlus 6 or 6T.

Reports on the /r/OnePlus6 subreddit confirm that the OxygenOS 10.3.9 update is available on Oxygen Updater already, so if you simply can’t wait until the OTA file hits your device, then you can grab it now. It’s available from the Google Play Store.

