The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a great device, but it’s also one of the most expensive smartphones you can buy today. Now, Samsung is dropping that price a bit, cutting the Galaxy Z Fold 2 down to $1,799.

Live now on Samsung.com, no coupon codes or trade-ins needed, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now available for $1,799. That brings the price down by $200 from where it was at launch and makes it considerably cheaper than the original Galaxy Fold ever was. The new price is live now at Samsung.com, Verizon, AT&T, and Best Buy.

Why the price cut? Aside from making the device a little more affordable, it’s becoming a pattern for Samsung as the company pushes foldables to the mainstream. Earlier this year, the company brought the Galaxy Z Flip 5G down to $1,199, a similar $200 price cut from where it was before.

What’s exciting about this price cut is that it likely means this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 will match the price, or at least launch at a cheaper price than the Fold 2 did. Samsung also cut the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in Korea this week and in the UK the price is now £1,599.

Alongside the price cut, Samsung is launching a referral program for the Galaxy Z series. Through the Samsung Members app (under Z Premiere services), Fold or Flip owners can generate a unique referral code that can get friends or family an extra $100 off the price of a Samsung foldable while giving the referrer $100 in Samsung.com credit. As a Fold 2 owner myself, I’ve got a code to share. Use “5NMCVSVTKI” at checkout on Samsung.com to score $100 off. That code will work until May 1.

